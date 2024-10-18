Two men found guilty of distributing methamphetamine — and tied to two fatal overdoses and a woman’s critical injuries — were sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.
Two sentenced for distributing meth that led to two fatal overdoses in northern Minnesota
Bryan Joseph Hodapp and Dylan Adrian Day will both serve more than 13 years after two men fatally overdosed in Biwabik Township and two women were treated at a Duluth hospital in 2022.
Dylan Adrian Day, 34, of Minneapolis was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison; Bryan Joseph Hodapp, 37, of Gilbert, Minn., will serve just more than 13 years.
The two are connected to the deaths of Mitchell Dale Saltzman, 41, of Virginia, Minn., and Raymond John Lossing, 55, of Cook, Minn., who were found dead by family members in May 2022 in Biwabik Township in northern Minnesota. Two women were taken to a Duluth hospital where one was in life-threatening condition.
A Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force investigation found that Hodapp had arranged a drug deal between Saltzman, who traveled with one of the women, and Day in the Twin Cities area, according to a news release from St. Louis County.
