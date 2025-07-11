Duluth EPA lab employees on leave after signing dissent letter

DULUTH – The Environmental Protection Agency put at least six employees of its Duluth lab on leave recently after they signed a letter of dissent aimed at the Trump administration’s environmental policies.
The letter says the EPA under Administrator Lee Zeldin is “undermining” its own mission and was signed by 620 current and former EPA employees. The names are no longer listed on the website where they were displayed after 139 were placed on leave.
The Duluth News Tribune first reported the news about the employees of the Duluth Great Lakes Toxicology and Ecology Division lab.
The leader of an EPA union said Friday that no work rules or laws were violated in sending the letter.
“These employees exercised their First Amendment rights and their rights to whistleblowing by sending this letter to Lee Zeldin, their boss,” said Nicole Cantello, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 704.
She said employees are on leave pending an investigation, but the union has no information on what’s being investigated, with no communication from the EPA about it.
“We believe this is retaliation,” Cantello said.
An EPA spokesperson said in a statement that the agency has “a zero-tolerance policy for career bureaucrats unlawfully undermining, sabotaging and undercutting the administration’s agenda as voted for by the great people of this country last November.”