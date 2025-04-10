Anxiety increases over possibility that Duluth EPA Great Lakes lab could close

DULUTH ‐ Anxieties are mounting that a water pollution laboratory buttressing Lake Superior’s North Shore is slated to be closed, potentially terminating work for dozens of scientists and shuttering an economic engine for northern Minnesota.
So far, no closure to the Environmental Protection Agency laboratory has been announced.
But on Tuesday, U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith sent a letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin asking a series of questions about rumored cuts and offering a blunt warning.
“Firing career scientists and shutting down a lab that leads the nation in freshwater toxicology research would have huge impacts on Minnesota and all Americans,” wrote Klobuchar and Smith.
Molly Vaseliou, a spokeswoman for the EPA, provided the Star Tribune with a statement that the agency is taking “exciting steps” toward “organizational improvements.”
The agency did not comment if any job cuts were coming to the lab.
Last month, the New York Times reported that officials with the EPA introduced a plan to cut more than 1,000 jobs across the federal agency’s research arm as part of a cost-cutting campaign.
Anxiety has mounted in Duluth since. People protested outside the facility, worried that water quality and other environmental effects would be affected with a closure or cutback.