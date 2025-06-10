Duluth EPA scientists rally support to stave off any closure of Great Lakes lab

DULUTH – The closure of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Toxicology and Ecology Division lab here would jeopardize critical freshwater fish, recreation and drinking water research, a union president said Monday.
The lab’s workers and Nicole Cantello, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 704, are trying to rally public support to help save it.
“Tell them you did not vote for dirty air and dirty water,” Cantello said inside City Council chambers, at a meeting where lab employees shared their work with the council.
Cantello asked Duluth’s City Council to share its recent resolution of lab support with EPA leader Lee Zeldin, and asked residents to write to Minnesota’s Congressional delegation.
The Trump administration has proposed closing the lab that employs around 170 people as part of shutting down the EPA Office of Research and Development.
Duluth native Carlie LaLone is a bioinformaticist scientist at the lab, which is built next to Lake Superior.
“We are a world-recognized leader in ecotoxicology,” she said, researching everything from better ways to test toxicity to emerging environmental contaminants like PFAS chemicals, and wastewater discharge and harmful algae blooms.
The Great Lakes-focused lab workers “are very passionate about our mission, which is to protect human health and the environment,” LaLone said.