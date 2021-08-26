A spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a seat on Minnesota's highest court and a shiny gold medal symbolizing the nation's highest civilian honor.

Apparently Alan Page needs to work a little bit harder to achieve the "notability" that Twitter requires before it bestows one of its coveted blue check marks signaling verification.

Page said Thursday he was taken aback after learning that Twitter rejected his application for the lofty status.

"This account will not be verified at this time because the evidence provided did not meet our criteria for notability," the e-mail sent Wednesday.

Page is a Minnesota Vikings legend and retired state Supreme Court justice who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018 from President Donald Trump in a White House ceremony.

"As a result," the message continued, "we could not reliably verify that the account associated with the request is a notable person, organization, or brand."

Alan Page received his Medal of Freedom in 2018 from President Donald Trump in a White House ceremony. Credit: Olivier Douliery/TNS

Page shared the rejection letter with his 12,300 or so followers and tweeted, "Not notable! Hmmm.!" He added #notnotable @Twitter.

No response from Twitter yet to the 76-year-old Page or to a Star Tribune inquiry about how he came up short with Twitter.

After anchoring a fear-inspiring defense for the Vikings in the 1960s and '70s, Page served with distinction on Minnesota's highest court from 1993 to 2015. In addition, he and his wife, Diane, founded the Page Education Foundation, which for 30 years has provided scholarships to 7,000 or so Minnesota students of color. A selection from the Pages' vast private collection of artwork and artifacts speaking to Black America's centuries-long struggle for freedom was put on display at the Minneapolis Central Library.

Page, whose credentials also include being a children's book author and the namesake of a public school in Minneapolis, said his daughter and son-in-law urged him to apply for the label, though he admitted he was unaware that it brings the potential for generating a wider audience in the Twittersphere.

"My first thought was, 'Why did I do this in the first place?' " said Page, who lives in Minneapolis.

He called the snubbing "fairly hilarious to me on one level. There is nothing like being kept humble."

Will he take another shot at Twitter verification?

"Once is more than enough," said Page, and in a nod to the millions of others who also have felt the Twitter brushoff, "At least I know I'm in good company."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482