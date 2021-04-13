The Twins and Red Sox will play as scheduled today at Target Field, a day after the teams postponed following the death of Daunte Wright and curfew that followed.

The game is at 1:10 p.m. (BSN).

The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, with both games seven innings. The twinbill starts at 1;10 p.m., with the second game starting 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's game can use them for both games. Tickets for Wednesday are available at twinsbaseball.com.

Ticket holders for Monday's postponed game will get credit on their accounts. The team said fans with Monday tickets will also get two complementary tickets to a future weekday (Monday-Thursday) value or select home game during the 2021 season. Ticket holders will be notified by the Twins.

It'll be lefthander J.A. Happ pitching for the Twins today against ex-Twin Martin Perez. Happ went four innings in his debut in Detroit, and got a no-decision.

The Twins blew a 6-0 lead and lost 8-6 to Seattle on Sunday as Alex Colomé blew his second save, allowing a three-run home run to Kyle Seager in the ninth inning.

Happ is making his 300th career start. The 38-year-old is 13-4 with a 2.79 ERA in 27 games against the Red Sox, and he has beaten them more times than any other team.

There are eight active pitchers with 300 career starts. They are Zack Greinke (462), Justin Verlander (454), Jon Lester (423), Max Scherzer (370), Clayton Kershaw (357), Adam Wainwright (328), David Price (311) and Johnny Cueto (310).

Red Sox Lineup

Kiké Hernández, CF

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vázquez, C

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Twins Lineup

Byron Buxton, CF

Kyle Garlick, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Mitch Garver, C

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Miguel Sanó, 1B

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Luis Arraez, LF