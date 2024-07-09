CHICAGO – A steady rain during the day and into the night means the game between the Twins and White Sox on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field will be postponed.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 1:10 p.m.

Both teams have off-days on Thursday in case weather interferes again. The Twins start a three-game series in San Francisco on Friday night before the weeklong All-Star break.

The scheduled starters Tuesday were Bailey Ober (8-4, 4.12) for the Twins and Erick Fedde (6-3, 3.13) for Chicago. They likely will face each other Wednesday; the starters in the other game are Twins righthander Pablo López (8-7, 5.18) and White Sox righthander Drew Thorpe (3-1, 3.71).

The Twins are 8-0 against the White Sox this season after winning 8-6 on Monday. Byron Buxton and Brooks Lee, who had five hits between them, each singled in the 11th inning, the latter driving in courtesy runner Max Kepler with the tiebreaking run. Buxton scored on Manuel Margot's groundout, giving the Twins, who piled up 15 hits, eight of them for extra bases, the cushion they needed.