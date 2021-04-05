Here's where you can keep up with the latest on today's Twins-Tigers game and more from around the major leagues.
Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, lineups and in-game boxscore
More from around baseball:
Latest news | Standings | League leaders
On the Twins: Statistics | Roster | Schedule | Transactions
Watch and listen: : Fox Sports Go | Twins radio network | MLB.TV | Sirius/XM
On Twitter: Phil Miller | Megan Ryan | @Twins
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
McConnell warns biz off political speech, says it's 'stupid'
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday "it's quite stupid" for corporations to speak out politically, intensifying his warnings for big business to stand down as Congress delves into voting rights, President Joe Biden's infrastructure package and other defining issues.
Twins
Live at noon: Follow Twins vs. Tigers play-by-play on Gameview
Tap here for play-by-play updates, statistics and more from today's Twins game as they play Detroit and go for their fourth straight victory.
High Schools
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa holds on to defeat Sleepy Eye St. Mary's in 1A semifinal
The Jaguars got 15 points from Alissa Knight and 13 from Josie Knutson en route to a 51-50 victory.
Sports
Olympic gold: Colleges, Team USA search for new ways to win
It's a point of pride that stretches across dozens of universities, many of them rivals, and all the college sports leagues, many of which compete for the same dollars and the same talent. As one banner on the Pac-12 conference's website puts it: "Olympians made here."
Sports
COVID-hit Nats make many moves before 1st game of season
Starting pitchers Jon Lester and Patrick Corbin, closer Brad Hand and four position players expected in the lineup — left fielder Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Josh Harrison and catcher Yan Gomes — were put on the 10-day injured list by the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.