There wasn't much offense by the Twins in their 2-1 loss to Texas on Monday, but the team turned a thrilling triple play to end a rally by the Rangers on Monday night. Jose Miranda started it when he caguht a hard line drive by Texas' Nathaniel Lowe with runners on first and second in the fourth inning.
It was their second triple play of the season and the fourth time in team history the Twins have done that. The other years were 1988, 1990 and 2019. The 1990 triple plays came in the same game at Boston, the only time in MLB history a team has turned two triple plays in one game.
