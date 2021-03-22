The first batch of Minnesota Twins tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday. Because of current seating limitations at Target Field, only games from April 8 — the home opener vs. Seattle — through May 6 will be available for now.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four, with a maximum of 10,000 fans per game allowed into the ballpark.

All tickets will be digital, fans will be required to wear masks except when eating or drinking and an assortment of other safety measures will be put into effect at the start of the season.

There will be 16 games available in the first public sale. After starting the season on the road, including the April 1 opener at Milwaukee, the Twins will have a seven-game homestand against the Mariners and Boston Red Sox. Other home games in the opening weeks are against Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Texas.

The 2021 Twins schedule is here.