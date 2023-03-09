FORT MYERS, Fla. — Starter Sonny Gray threw three shutout innings and the Twins slipped past the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic team 2-1 on Thursday at Hammond Stadium.
Gray struck out four and didn't give up a hit or a walk.
The Twins scored both runs in the fourth, one on a throwing error by Wander Franco and the second on Joey Gallo's RBI single off Bryan Abreu.
The lone Dominican run came in the ninth on Oliver Ortega's wild pitch.
Both teams had four hits as the game lasted only two hours, seven minutes.
The Dominican Republic opens WBC play on Saturday in Miami against Venezuela.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Duluth Sheriff: Man accused of stalking girl in 2018 is killed in Grand Marais by the child's father
More from Star Tribune
Duluth Sheriff: Man accused of stalking girl in 2018 is killed in Grand Marais by the child's father
More from Star Tribune
Duluth Sheriff: Man accused of stalking girl in 2018 is killed in Grand Marais by the child's father
More from Star Tribune
Duluth Sheriff: Man accused of stalking girl in 2018 is killed in Grand Marais by the child's father
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp being released following arrest
No charges are immediately being filed against former NBA star Shawn Kemp following his arrest in a drive-by shooting in Washington, prosecutors said Thursday.
Twins
Twins beat Dominican Republic team that's headed for World Baseball Classic
Both teams are training in Fort Myers, and the Twins got strong pitching from Sonny Gray in Thursday's exhibition.
Sports
Kolek rallies No. 6 Marquette past pesky St. John's in OT
Tyler Kolek scored all 19 of his points after halftime, including the tiebreaking free throws with 15.8 seconds left in overtime, and No. 6 Marquette rallied for a 72-70 victory over scrappy St. John's in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.
Sports
Geno Smith gets the spotlight after new deal with Seahawks
Geno Smith finally got the payday and recognition that had eluded him for most of his career.
Sports
World Baseball Classic players get artsy with custom cleats
When Joc Pederson takes the field for Israel in the World Baseball Classic, he'll be wearing bright silver cleats with blue Stars of David inside each Nike swoosh.