FORT MYERS, Fla. — Starter Sonny Gray threw three shutout innings and the Twins slipped past the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic team 2-1 on Thursday at Hammond Stadium.

Gray struck out four and didn't give up a hit or a walk.

The Twins scored both runs in the fourth, one on a throwing error by Wander Franco and the second on Joey Gallo's RBI single off Bryan Abreu.

The lone Dominican run came in the ninth on Oliver Ortega's wild pitch.

Both teams had four hits as the game lasted only two hours, seven minutes.

The Dominican Republic opens WBC play on Saturday in Miami against Venezuela.