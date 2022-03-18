FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chi Chi Gonzalez joined the Twins on Friday, throwing in the bullpen after agreeing to a minor-league contract with a major league invite.
The 30-year-old righthander was 3-7 with a 6.46 ERA last season for the Rockies, starting 18 of the 24 games in which he appeared.
He made his big-league debut at age 23 with Texas, which drafted him in the first round (23rd overall) in 2013 out of Oral Roberts. After two seasons with the Rangers, he had Tommy John surgery and missed 2017 and 2018 while recovering.
Gonzalez signed as a free agent with the Rockies, but has struggled in the past three seasons, with a WHIP of 1.514 and only 118 strikeouts in 184 innings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kenny Payne ready for many challenges as Louisville coach
Kenny Payne made clear he will need help as he begins a huge mission with his first head coaching job at Louisville.
Twins
Twins sign starter Chi Chi Gonzalez to minor league deal
The 30-year-old righthander had his promising career interrupted by Tommy John surgery.
Sports
St. Peter's University quietly savors OT win over Kentucky
Everyone was buzzing about tiny Saint Peter's University Friday after its stunning NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, except maybe Saint Peter's University.
Sports
Penn's Thomas becomes first transgender woman to win NCAAs
Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship.
Randball
Paradox: No-trade clause doesn't mean Kirk Cousins won't be dealt
On Friday's Daily Delivery podcast, Ben Goessling explained why the Vikings QB's new contract doesn't necessarily mean he'll be here for the next two years.