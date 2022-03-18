FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chi Chi Gonzalez joined the Twins on Friday, throwing in the bullpen after agreeing to a minor-league contract with a major league invite.

The 30-year-old righthander was 3-7 with a 6.46 ERA last season for the Rockies, starting 18 of the 24 games in which he appeared.

He made his big-league debut at age 23 with Texas, which drafted him in the first round (23rd overall) in 2013 out of Oral Roberts. After two seasons with the Rangers, he had Tommy John surgery and missed 2017 and 2018 while recovering.

Gonzalez signed as a free agent with the Rockies, but has struggled in the past three seasons, with a WHIP of 1.514 and only 118 strikeouts in 184 innings.