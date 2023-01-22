Friday's acquisition of Pablo Lopez was the 14th trade executed by Derek Falvey to add pitchers who eventually started games for the Twins (assuming Lopez does; starts for Twins in parentheses; *-still with team).

2017

July 24: Jaime Garcia, Atl (1)

July 27: Gabriel Moya, Ari (6)

July 30: Dietrich Enns, NYY (1)

2018

Feb. 17: Jake Odorizzi, TB (66)

July 21: Devin Smeltzer, LAD (19)

July 30: Chase De Jong, Sea (4)

2020

Feb. 10: Kenta Maeda, LAD (32)*

2021

July 22: Joe Ryan, TB (32)*

July 30: Simeon Woods Richardson, Tor (1)*

July 30: John Gant, StL (7)

2022

March 13: Sonny Gray, Cin (24)*

April 7: Chris Paddack, SD (5)*

Aug. 2: Tyler Mahle, Cin (4)*

Since Derek Falvey's arrival before the 2017 season, five pitchers drafted by the Twins have started games for them.

Charlie Barnes (fourth round, 2017): 5.92 ERA in 9 G, 8 GS, 38 IP

Bailey Ober (12th, 2017): 3.82 ERA in 31 G, 31 GS, 148⅓ IP

Cole Sands (5th, 2018): 5.87 ERA in 11 G, 3 GS, 30⅔ IP

Josh Winder (7th, 2018): 4.70 ERA in 15 G, 11 GS, 67 IP

Louie Varland (15th, 2019): 3.81 ERA in 5 G, 5 GS, 26 IP