Friday's acquisition of Pablo Lopez was the 14th trade executed by Derek Falvey to add pitchers who eventually started games for the Twins (assuming Lopez does; starts for Twins in parentheses; *-still with team).
2017
July 24: Jaime Garcia, Atl (1)
July 27: Gabriel Moya, Ari (6)
July 30: Dietrich Enns, NYY (1)
2018
Feb. 17: Jake Odorizzi, TB (66)
July 21: Devin Smeltzer, LAD (19)
July 30: Chase De Jong, Sea (4)
2020
Feb. 10: Kenta Maeda, LAD (32)*
2021
July 22: Joe Ryan, TB (32)*
July 30: Simeon Woods Richardson, Tor (1)*
July 30: John Gant, StL (7)
2022
March 13: Sonny Gray, Cin (24)*
April 7: Chris Paddack, SD (5)*
Aug. 2: Tyler Mahle, Cin (4)*
Since Derek Falvey's arrival before the 2017 season, five pitchers drafted by the Twins have started games for them.
Charlie Barnes (fourth round, 2017): 5.92 ERA in 9 G, 8 GS, 38 IP
Bailey Ober (12th, 2017): 3.82 ERA in 31 G, 31 GS, 148⅓ IP
Cole Sands (5th, 2018): 5.87 ERA in 11 G, 3 GS, 30⅔ IP
Josh Winder (7th, 2018): 4.70 ERA in 15 G, 11 GS, 67 IP
Louie Varland (15th, 2019): 3.81 ERA in 5 G, 5 GS, 26 IP