BOSTON — Nick Gordon's nostalgia tour came to an end on Thursday, but it was a great week for the Twins rookie. He got to play in the same stadium as the ballplayer he idolized as a child …

Derek Jeter.

(Ouch. Don't tell his dad.)

"Just to know that Derek Jeter played in that same stadium, and to be able to play against the Yankees, it's definitely special," Gordon said.

The Twins' utility player was 9 and 10 when his father, three-time All-Star pitcher Tom "Flash" Gordon, was a teammate of Jeter's, playing at the now-demolished old Yankee Stadium. He recalls attending plenty of Yankees games during those 2004 and 2005 seasons.

"It was great, knowing that I sat in the stands so long here watching my dad. I've even seen my brother [former Dodger and Marlin Dee Strange-Gordon] play in the new Yankee stadium," he said. "So it means a lot, yeah, to say I've played here myself and keep the family tradition going. It's awesome."

His father also spent the 1996-1999 seasons with the Red Sox, starting six months after Gordon was born. He has some vague memories of Fenway Park, too, and was happy to discover that Red Sox fans fondly recall his dad.

"They remember the great years he had, the things he did here, so it feels good," he said. And what felt even better? Doubling off the center field wall to keep a rally going during Tuesday's game, then staying alive on a two-strike foul tip and singling home two runs an inning later.

"Every single game up here, you want to give it your all. Every game in the big leagues, you can't take it for granted," he said. "So to play well here, it's a memory I'll have for a lifetime."

Even if he already had one here. The last time before this week that he set foot in Fenway Park? July 24, 2004 — the day Alex Rodriguez and Jason Varitek memorably sparked a Red Sox-Yankees brawl.

"My dad was on the Yankees, so that day was crazy," Gordon said. "I remember that vividly."

Decision coming on Maeda

Friday will likely be a pivotal day in Kenta Maeda's career. After an examination Thursday in Dallas by Rangers team physician Keith Meister, an orthopedic specialist, the Twins will hold a meeting at Target Field between team officials, doctors and the veteran righthander in order to determine how to treat his forearm tightness.

"There are procedures, more than one, that are possibilities right now for Kenta," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Also the possibility of no procedure."

The decision rests with Maeda, Baldelli emphasized, "because what he thinks about his career and which direction we're going to take is very important."

Given the seriousness that the Twins are giving his condition, and the Dodgers' concerns about his elbow when he came to the U.S. six years ago, it appears likely that doctors detect problems with the ulnar collateral ligament, though not a complete tear. Replacing the UCL — Tommy John surgery — is a common solution, but at 33 years old, Maeda may prefer a less radical repair.

Buxton rejoining Twins

Byron Buxton's rehab assignment is over after four games, 14 plate appearances, two singles, a double and a home run, and the center fielder will be at Target Field on Friday.

But not necessarily in the lineup.

Baldelli would like to "look him in the eye, see how he's really feeling," and observe a workout, especially batting practice, especially since Buxton has experienced some minor residual "sensations" near the now-healed fracture in his left hand.

Trouble is, with the team's charter flight due back in Minneapolis somewhere between 2:30 and 4 a.m., the players won't be working out on the field before Friday's game.

"He can do 98 percent of his job feeling completely normal," Baldelli estimated. "He feels great. He's moving great. The snap in the bat is there. We just want to make sure he is absolutely ready to go."

Staff getting healthier

Assistant athletic trainer Masa Abe has cleared baseball's COVID-19 protocols and will return to work Friday, Baldelli said. Meanwhile, first-base coach Tommy Watkins, assistant trainer Matt Biancuzzo and physical therapist Adam Diamond have been symptom-free for 10 days and could be cleared over the weekend. All four, along with hitting coach Edgar Varela, tested positive for the virus earlier in the month and were quarantined while the Twins traveled to the east coast.

Another Twins staff member remained at home from the road trip due to a close contact with an infected person, but subsequently tested negative.