ARLINGTON, Texas – The Rangers drew nearly 30,000 fans to Globe Life Field on Thursday by giving away replicas of Nathan Eovaldi’s World Series championship ring. On Saturday, the Rangers righthander demonstrated for seven innings how he earned the real thing.
Twins rally late to beat Rangers, trim AL Central deficit
But in the eighth, the Rangers reminded their fans why they won’t defend their title this fall, blowing the lead and handing the Twins their third straight victory in the series, 5-2. Combined with the Guardians’ loss in Milwaukee, the Twins whittled their AL Central deficit to two games behind Cleveland.
Eovaldi, who went 5-0 in the postseason run to Texas’ first title last fall, held the Twins to two singles and Trevor Larnach’s first home run since July 26 during his seven-inning masterwork. But with his pitch count climbing toward 100, Eovaldi was sent out for the eighth inning, something he had never attempted in 2024.
The Twins pounced on the tiring All-Star. Edouard Julien led off with a sharp single into center field, and Christian Vázquez did the same. Pitching coach Mike Maddux conferred with Eovaldi, but he remained in to face Austin Martin, who laid down a sacrifice bunt that third baseman Josh Jung fielded.
Martin was called out by umpire Ryan Additon, but when the Twins disagreed, video replay proved them correct, loading the bases and finally forcing Texas manager Bruce Bochy to rescue the suddenly floundering Eovaldi.
Then came the night’s biggest at-bat, a Willi Castro make-things-happen special that turned a one-run deficit into a two-run lead with one swing.
The shortstop drove a cutter from reliever David Robertson toward shortstop — but Corey Seager was shifted up the middle and couldn’t reach it. Julien scored, and Vázquez followed right behind him, as center fielder Leody Taveras (who made Thursday’s critical error allowing Kyle Farmer to score on a triple) seemed to catch Martin hung up between second and third base.
But Taveras’ throw short-hopped Jung and bounced into the Twins dugout, and Martin was sent to the plate by the umpires.
The Twins added an insurance run against Walter Pennington in the ninth, using a Carlos Santana walk, Max Kepler’s double and Kyle Farmer’s sacrifice fly to make it a three-run lead over the 56-67 Rangers.
Eovaldi’s brilliance made rookie David Festa’s task seem a nearly impossible one, but the Twins righthander, pitching in his seventh big league game, nearly held his own. Festa allowed six hits over five innings, none of them hit particularly hard.
No, Festa’s problem was one of timing. When Wyatt Langford led off the second inning with an infield hit, Festa got two quick groundouts, each of them moving Langford up a base. Then Carson Kelly lined a single just over Castro’s glove at shortstop, scoring the game’s first run.
Two innings later, Jonah Heim lined a two-out double to the wall in right-center, seemingly harmless enough until Kelly launched the next pitch deep toward left-center. It one-hopped the wall, and Heim scored what would have been the game-winning run.
But Festa finished strong, striking out three of the final four batters he faced. The final out he recorded, a comebacker by Nathaniel Lowe that Festa underhanded to first base, drove Festa’s season ERA under 5.00 for the first time in his career at 4.96.
Ronny Henriquez pitched two scoreless innings to earn his first career victory, and Cole Sands pitched the ninth to collect his fourth save of the season.
