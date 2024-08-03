Twins pitching prospect Zebby Matthews moves up the ladder, and still doesn’t walk anyone

Matthews, even on his worst days, rarely walks anybody. Promoted to his third level this year, he issued zero walks in 22⅔ innings at Class A-Advanced Cedar Rapids and six walks in 55⅓ innings at Class AA Wichita. Friday night at Iowa, he gave up five runs in five innings, but he struck out eight and walked none. One of the running jokes among Twins player development staff is the idea of a t-shirt that says “ZEBBY” with the two Bs crossed out because he doesn’t walk hitters.