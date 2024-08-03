Twins

Twins pitching prospect Zebby Matthews moves up the ladder, and still doesn’t walk anyone

Zebby Matthews has gone from Class A to AA to St. Paul, where he’s getting used to Class AAA ball.

By Bobby Nightengale

Star Tribune

August 3, 2024 at 4:39AM
Zebby Matthews pitches for the St. Paul Saints, his third minor league team during the 2024 season. (Rob Thompson, St. Paul Saints)

Zebby Matthews, arguably the Twins’ top pitching prospect, had the worst start of his season last Sunday in home debut with the St. Paul Saints.

He surrendered nine hits and four runs, both season highs, in four innings. He gave up more than two earned runs for just the second time in 16 outings. He compiled four strikeouts and, of course, zero walks.

Matthews, even on his worst days, rarely walks anybody. Promoted to his third level this year, he issued zero walks in 22⅔ innings at Class A-Advanced Cedar Rapids and six walks in 55⅓ innings at Class AA Wichita. Friday night at Iowa, he gave up five runs in five innings, but he struck out eight and walked none. One of the running jokes among Twins player development staff is the idea of a t-shirt that says “ZEBBY” with the two Bs crossed out because he doesn’t walk hitters.

“I don’t go out there and necessarily do certain command training,” said Matthews, a 24-year-old righthander. “I don’t really do that. I just pick a spot in the zone, or at the catcher, and just throw it hard through the spot. It usually works out for me. As long as it keeps working, I’m going to keep doing that.”

Matthews, listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, simply smiles and shrugs when he’s asked about his impeccable control. His youth coaches harped on filling the strike zone, but that’s no different than all other pitchers. The difference is he lives it. He’s walked 21 batters in 195 innings since the Twins drafted him in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB amateur draft out of Western Carolina.

He didn’t walk his first batter this season until his seventh start, a stunning 141-batter streak.

“I had a couple of friends whenever I walked my first guy, they gave me a hard time about it,” Matthews said. “It was fun. It’s not necessarily something I was going out there and saying I don’t want to walk anybody. Ultimately, the goal is just to strike out the hitters and throw up zeroes.”

Matthews has transformed into a top prospect this summer — he is ranked No. 61 on Baseball America’s list — because of his effectiveness in the strike zone, too. He’s totaled 109 strikeouts in 92 innings this year while posting a 2.64 ERA.

A big reason for his success is a jump in velocity, which he attributes to attending the Twins’ velocity camp before the start of spring training over the last two years. He went from a college pitcher who sat in the low-90s, sometimes touching 96 mph, to a guy who regularly sits at 96 mph with his fastball while occasionally reaching 98 mph.

Working with Tommy Bergjans this spring, the Twins’ coordinator of pitching development, he scrapped a sweepy slider he threw last year for a harder slider, which pairs well with his cutter, curveball and changeup.

“Last year, I was trying to work on a sweeper, but that really wasn’t working out for me too well,” he said. “We kind of switched gears. I kept the cutter that I had, and I added like a gyro slider almost that I’m able to throw a lot more in zone and in better locations. We added that. I used to throw a curveball, so we added that back in. It’s been a big pitch for me, too.”

Matthews, the youngest of five children in his family, initially wanted to play college baseball as a shortstop, receiving a couple of offers to play at smaller schools as a position player. But people told him they saw his future in pitching.

Most Read

list card image
Twins

Facing White Sox on a record losing streak, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli skittish

list card image
Twins

Bally Sports North is back on Comcast. Here is what you need to know.

list card image
Twins

Twins hand White Sox 18th loss in a row with three home runs, Joe Ryan’s strong start

list card image
Twins

Twins first-round pick Kaelen Culpepper already ‘in debt’ to Carlos Correa

His future in pitching became more obvious when he threw a seven-inning perfect game during his senior year of high school with 17 strikeouts.

“That was when, like, maybe I’m going to be a pitcher after all,” he said.

It’s been a stellar minor league season for Matthews, putting him on the fast track through the Twins farm system. His addition to St. Paul’s roster after the All-Star break signaled he could receive a chance to contribute to the Twins during their playoff push if he continues to pitch well.

“Everybody has goals of reaching the big leagues,” Matthews said. “Everybody’s path and journey is different, but ultimately, that’s my goal. Just trying to get there as quickly and as best as possible.”

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See More

More from Twins

See More
Twins

Twins hand White Sox 18th loss in a row with three home runs, Joe Ryan’s strong start

Royce Lewis homered and drove in four runs before the Twins broke open the White Sox’s latest loss with a six-run eighth inning.

Twins

Facing White Sox on a record losing streak, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli skittish

Twins

Twins pitching prospect Zebby Matthews moves up the ladder, and still doesn’t walk anyone