Twins pitching prospect Zebby Matthews moves up the ladder, and still doesn’t walk anyone

Zebby Matthews, arguably the Twins’ top pitching prospect, had the worst start of his season last Sunday in home debut with the St. Paul Saints.
He surrendered nine hits and four runs, both season highs, in four innings. He gave up more than two earned runs for just the second time in 16 outings. He compiled four strikeouts and, of course, zero walks.
Matthews, even on his worst days, rarely walks anybody. Promoted to his third level this year, he issued zero walks in 22⅔ innings at Class A-Advanced Cedar Rapids and six walks in 55⅓ innings at Class AA Wichita. Friday night at Iowa, he gave up five runs in five innings, but he struck out eight and walked none. One of the running jokes among Twins player development staff is the idea of a t-shirt that says “ZEBBY” with the two Bs crossed out because he doesn’t walk hitters.
“I don’t go out there and necessarily do certain command training,” said Matthews, a 24-year-old righthander. “I don’t really do that. I just pick a spot in the zone, or at the catcher, and just throw it hard through the spot. It usually works out for me. As long as it keeps working, I’m going to keep doing that.”
Matthews, listed at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, simply smiles and shrugs when he’s asked about his impeccable control. His youth coaches harped on filling the strike zone, but that’s no different than all other pitchers. The difference is he lives it. He’s walked 21 batters in 195 innings since the Twins drafted him in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB amateur draft out of Western Carolina.
He didn’t walk his first batter this season until his seventh start, a stunning 141-batter streak.