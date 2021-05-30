The Twins' outfield depth took another hit ahead of Sunday's 1:10 p.m. game at Target Field.

Max Kepler entered the 10-day Injured List with a left hamstring strain, leaving the team without its starting right fielder and backup center fielder. Kepler had been dealing with the injury for a few weeks and had taken more rest days or played at designated hitter because of it. But he left Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning after pulling up short trying to run out a ground ball to first.

In his place, the Twins recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A St. Paul. Rortvedt will actually start Sunday's game at catcher. He recently backed up Mitch Garver from April 30 to May 21.

For Sunday's game, right-handed pitcher Matt Shoemaker (2-5, 5.48 ERA) against Kansas City's righty Brad Keller (4-4, 5.72). The lineups are below.

And here is Saturday's gamer and notes (plus a column from Reusse) for catching up!

Kansas City:

1. Whit Merrifield 2B

2. Carlos Santana 1B

3. Andrew Benintendi LF

4. Salvador Perez C

5. Adalberto Mondesi SS

6. Edward Olivares RF

7. Kelvin Gutierrez 3B

8. Hunter Dozier DH

9. Jarrod Dyson CF

Twins:

1. Jorge Polanco 2B

2. Josh Donaldson 3B

3. Alex Kirilloff RF

4. Nelson Cruz DH

5. Miguel Sano 1B

6. Trevor Larnach LF

7. Rob Refsnyder CF

8. Ben Rortvedt C

9. Andrelton Simmons SS