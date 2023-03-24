FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins traded for Pablo Lopez during the offseason to bolster their starting rotation.

On Friday, the former Miami Marlins standout was named the starter for Opening Day in Kansas City by manager Rocco Baldelli.

"It felt really cool," Lopez said Friday. "Obviously, being part of a rotation, being able to go every five days and just do my job and help the team is already an honor. For Rocco to tell me he wanted me to have the ball the very first game on Opening Day obviously meant the world to me."

Lopez, a five-year veteran righthander who posted a 3.75 ERA and struck out 174 batters in 32 starts for the Marlins last season, was acquired in January when the Twins sent American League batting champion Luis Arraez to Miami.

The Twins play the Marlins in the second series of the season, so the two will get a chance to face each other. The Twins' home opener is April 6 at Target Field against World Series champion Houston.

"From the moment I got traded I just felt very encouraged," Lopez said. "What the Minnesota Twins had to trade, the piece they traded, the person ... I got to spend some time with Luis and I could see why so many fans were upset in a way because they traded such a good player."

All 30 Opening Day starters were revealed on Friday morning.