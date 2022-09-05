NEW YORK — The battle for the American League Central title isn't the only steep competition currently occupying the Twins' minds.

Fantasy football season is right around the corner. As it is for many young people in America, the pastime is vastly popular in MLB clubhouses. And apparently taken quite seriously, per the early season altercation when then-Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped the Giants' Joc Pederson in the face because of fantasy football bad blood involving, of all things, improper use of the injured reserve.

The Twins league, though, seems a lot more jovial, at least in terms of the draft held this past off-day Thursday in the team hotel's conference room. Emilio Pagan and Michael Fulmer supplied beer, pizza and wings. There was a draft board kept that rookie Caleb Hamilton kept up, forced to run back and forth with stickers to quickly update it with picks. Team trainer Masa Abe was somewhat ominously walking around, nonstop typing on his laptop after every pick for some undisclosed strategic reason.

Some teams have been established for years, such as the duo of center fielder Byron Buxton and team vice president of communications Dustin Morse, who go by "Duck Bustin." They operate on an owner-general manager structure as many in the league do, so that players and staff can both play without too much time or financial commitment for either. Others, though, prefer to work alone, including first base coach Hank Conger and Pagan.

Some are playing for the first time, including second baseman Jorge Polanco and shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa said the NFL isn't very big in Puerto Rico, and with so many Latin players on the roster in Houston, he never really thought about joining a league. But when this league needed another team to reach 12 total, Correa volunteered.

He ended up nabbing the No. 1 pick and chose Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Duck Bustin went No. 2 and picked Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. Conger was third for Chargers RB Austin Ekeler. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was reportedly a strong consideration for a top-three pick, though it didn't pan out that way.

Conger called it "the most competitive draft ever." But there was still room for some fun. Sonny Gray's 7-year-old son, Gunnar, ending up making all of his dad's picks, which wasn't exactly a preplanned tactic. But Gray said he's excited to share the football season with his kid.

In fact, someone already approached him with a trade, and Gray responded: "I have to run it by my GM first."

Pagan was never a football fan growing up and didn't start playing fantasy until about two years ago but has since become very dialed in on it. He said it's a great way to build relationships, since he ends up chatting with teammates and staff about their time off and families along with that trade he wanted to propose.

"Being a guy that's bounced around a bunch of teams the last few years, it's a talking point for previous teammates and current teammates of what are you doing in the offseason when you reach out," Pagan said. "… The competition factor is there. You want to win. But it's really fun staying in touch with guys over the offseason who, if you weren't playing something or something wasn't on the line, maybe you don't communicate as much just because family and lives away from baseball get in the way. So I think that's probably the coolest thing for me.

Rotation shuffle

After Tuesday, the Twins' rotation becomes a bit undetermined.

Baldelli said ahead of Monday's game Gray's start, scheduled for Wednesday, will push back to Thursday. That also means the bullpen he was set to throw Monday will now happen Tuesday. But he did at least take to the field Monday to test out the hamstring he twinged in his Friday start at the White Sox.

Who will go Wednesday is still a mystery. Aaron Sanchez is still around after filling in for the injured Tyler Mahle previously, but he just pitched five innings Saturday after Mahle lasted just two innings in his short-lived return from right shoulder inflammation.

So a move could be coming, though there are quite a few options to be had. Josh Winder has been pitching for the Saints after his shoulder impingement. Bailey Ober has also done a rehab outing in preparation for his comeback from a right groin injury. Other Class AAA pitchers such as Devin Smeltzer and Cole Sands have started for the Twins at some point this season. But there are a few others that could be an interesting first-time option.

There's Ronny Henriquez, who has made 13 starts in 22 appearances for the Saints this season, collecting a 2-4 record and 5.94 ERA. One of the Twins' top prospects in Simeon Woods Richardson, recently promoted from Class AA, has made three starts for a 1-0 record and 3.29 ERA. But the most intriguing option could be Louis Varland, a 24-year-old St. Paul native.

He also came up from Class AA this season after collecting a 3.34 ERA and 7-4 record in 19 starts and 20 appearances. In his four Saints starts so far, he has a 1.69 ERA and 1-1 record, striking out 27 in 21 1/3 innings.

"That wouldn't bother me one bit to pitch [a rookie]," Baldelli said. "We're going to pitch whoever we think the best pitcher is for that spot on that day. And I mean, hypothetically, I would never hesitate to put a young pitcher on the mound and just let him go do his job."

Etc.

Right fielder Max Kepler was a late scratch from Monday's lineup with hip tightness, with Kyle Garlick coming in to replace him. Kepler did pinch hit with two outs in the ninth but struck out. Baldelli said if Kepler had made it to base, he would have put in a pinch runner for him. Baldelli downplayed the severity of the injury, saying it occurred when Kepler collided with the right field wall in a recent game, and assured that Kepler wouldn't need more than a day or so to feel good enough to play again.