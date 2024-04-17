BALTIMORE – Albert Suárez was only 26 when he last started a major-league game, back when he was a rookie with the Giants. Now 34, the Venezuelan righthander returned to a big-league mound on Wednesday, eight years later.

The Twins made sure he got a warm welcome back.

Suárez shut out Minnesota for 5⅔ innings, striking out four and never allowing a runner past second base, earning a standing ovation from the crowd of 15,860 at Camden Yards. Baltimore's bullpen wasn't quite as effective, but it didn't matter — Cedric Mullins cracked a 379-foot home run onto the right-field plaza in the bottom of the ninth, the Orioles' third homer of the game, and Baltimore finished off a three-game sweep of the Twins, 4-2.

It was the Twins' seventh consecutive loss to the Orioles.

BOXSCORE: Baltimore 4, Twins 2

The loss wasted the Twins' best pitching performance of the weeklong road trip, which ended with five losses in seven games. Pablo López surrendered a 416-foot home run to the first batter he faced, Gunnar Henderson, but virtually nothing after that. López retired 18 of the next 19 hitters he faced, with only Jordan Westburg's infield hit breaking up the string.

The Twins even looked like they would make a winner of López for the first time since Opening Day, managing to score two runs in the seventh inning, one of them against former Twin Danny Coulombe who walked Manuel Margot with one out. When Austin Martin followed with a single to left-center field against Jacob Webb, Margot tore around the bases.

Third base coach Tommy Watkins, mindful of the Twins' MLB-worst .143 batting average with runners in scoring position, took the calculated risk of waving the veteran home, and Henderson's relay to the plate was wide, the Twins had tied the game. Moments later, Kyle Farmer lined a single into left field, and the Twins had a temporary lead, their first of the series, when Martin crossed the plate.

Steven Okert took over in the seventh inning, and Anthony Santander quickly tied the game with a blast into the bullpen.

The game remained tied until Griffin Jax faced Mullins in the ninth. He got ahead 1-2, but left a changeup in the middle of the zone. Mullins didn't miss, and the Twins had suffered their second sweep of the season.