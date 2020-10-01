GAME 2 RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Carlos Correa, Houston

The only player to homer in the series, his solo shot in the seventh broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Astros a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

BY THE NUMBERS

18 Consecutive postseason losses by the Twins.

7-12 The Twins’ record in postseason elimination games ... but they’ve lost the last nine.

42 Playoff wins by the Astros during the Twins’ losing streak.

48 Runs scored by the Twins in the 18 losses.

545 Playoff games in major league baseball between the Twins first loss in the streak and their last.

3 Hits by the Twins on Wednesday, tying for fewest in a postseason game in team history.

.175 Twins’ batting average in their past four playoffs games (22-for-126).

5 Consecutive games without a home run for the Twins. Before that, their longest streak this season was 2.

76 Number worn by Alex Kirilloff in his major league debut. The other Twin to wear that number was Felix Jorge in 2017.

4 Consecutive seasons the Astros have won a postseason series.

2 Rookies (Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier) making their postseason debuts who were credited with the wins in the series.

On deck

The Twins play Tampa on Feb. 27 in Port Charlotte, Fla., to kick off their spring training schedule.

CHRIS MILLER