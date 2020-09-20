CHICAGO -- The Twins play their final road game of the season when they face the Cubs at Wrigley Field tonight at 6:08 in ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball matchup.

The Twins clinched a playoff berth last night.

The Yankees and Twins appear headed for a first-round playoff series, and New York had its 10-game win streak snapped Sunday in Boston. The Twins can move a game ahead of the Yankees in the race for the No. 4 seed -- and the right to host the best-of-three series at home -- with a victory tonight.

The Twins (32-22) have five games remaining and two off days this week. The Yankees (31-22) have six games left.

Jose Berrios (4-3, 4.15 ERA and pictured) will face Cubs ace Yu Darvish (7-2, 1.86) tonight.

And the Josh Donaldson controversy still percolates.

Nelson Cruz (knee) is still out of the Twins lineup. Byron Buxton also gets the night off, at least for the start. Miguel Sano will DH and LaMonte Wade will play first.

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, DH

LaMonte Wade, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Mitch Garver, C

Jake Cave, CF

Marwin Gonzalez, 2B

CUBS

Ian Happ, CF

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Kris Bryant, 3B

Kyle Schwarber, LF

Willson Contreras, DH

Jason Heyward, RF

Javier Baez, SS

Victor Caratini, C

Jason Kipnis, 2B