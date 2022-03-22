FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins officially signed Carlos Correa on Tuesday as the All-Star shortstop participated in drills and signed autographs for fans at Hammond Stadium.

The 27-year-old and his agent, Scott Boras, reached agreement on a contract with the team late Friday night. The deal is for three years and pays $35.1 million each season, although Correa can opt out after this season and next and re-enter the free agent market.

The No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft, one spot ahead of new teammate Byron Buxton, Correa played seven seasons for the Houston Astros, helping them to three World Series appearances and the title in 2017.

He hit 26 home runs and won a Gold Glove last season as the Astros went to the World Series before losing to Atlanta.

To make room for Correa on their 40-man roster, the Twins designated righthanded reliever Ralph Garza Jr. for assignment.

The Twins will have a news conference officially introducing Correa on Wednesday. He has worn No. 1 his entire career, but will switch to No. 4 this season, taking that number from the man who might eventually replace him at short, Royce Lewis.