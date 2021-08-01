ST. LOUIS — There's a case to be made, perhaps even a convincing one, for adopting the designated hitter rule in the National League, for taking the bat out of the hands of players who are not particularly qualified to swing one.

It's debatable, too, whether the Twins are foolish to seek out aging pitchers near the end of their career, that their experience in signing J.A. Happ, Matt Shoemaker and Alexander Colome should discredit the strategy forever.

A counterpoint exists to both arguments, though, as the Twins learned on Sunday. And his name is Adam Wainwright.

The Cardinals' pitcher, 1-for-34 at the plate this season, added to his major-league lead in sacrifice bunts on Sunday by twice moving up runners. But the 39-year-old righthander also contributed the most compelling at-bat of the Cardinals' 7-3 victory over the Twins, one that broke a tie game and gave St. Louis a lead it never relinquished.

And on the mound? Wainwright was as steadfastly efficient as ever, using a fastball that rarely reaches 90 mph to limit the Twins, who have lost six of their last eight games, to six hits over seven innings, and only one real scoring threat.

It was exactly the sort of performance — and as his 3.53 ERA proves, a pretty standard-issue one this season by the three-time All-Star — that Twins decision-makers must have believed they would receive from their own veteran pickups in last winter's free-agent market. Wainwright, too, was a free agent, and signed for the same $8 million guarantee that Happ received. Ouch.

Wainwright looked worth that investment for his pitching, but it's his batting that brought the 28,975 at Busch Stadium to their feet on Sunday. Two quick outs in the third inning allowed Michael Pineda to relax, but Tommy Edman's double extended the inning. No problem, though; the Twins simply intentionally walked Edmundo Sosa to bring automatic-out Wainwright to the plate.

Except it wasn't automatic. Pineda got behind 2-1, and then started pumping fastballs in the 85-degree heat and humidity, which Wainwright gamely fought off. Pitching coach Wes Johnson visited the mound to reassure and encourage Pineda, but Wainwright kept battling. Pineda threw only three pitches all day that exceeded 93 mph, all of them to the opposing pitcher.

Finally on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, with the crowd roaring, Wainwright turned on a fastball and hit a one-hop line drive directly to Luis Arraez. The third baseman speared it, took his time to set himself — and threw the ball in the dirt to Miguel Sano, who couldn't keep the baseball in his glove. Edman scored to tie-breaking run, the standing ovation hit its crescendo, and Wainwright patted Sano on the back.

A wild pitch by former Cardinal John Gant, acquired by coincidence for Happ on Friday, added to the Cardinals' lead, and Sosa homered off Beau Burrows in the eighth.

The Twins, who took an early lead on Andrelton Simmons' two-run double, never threatened again, with only a Jorge Polanco solo home run narrowing the Cardinals' final margin.