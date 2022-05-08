The Twins lost an outfielder to the injured list on Sunday, but it wasn't the one they were worried about a day earlier.

Byron Buxton's hip strain is considered mild, acting manager Jayce Tingler said, and though he's not in the lineup for Sunday's finale with the Athletics, he won't be going on the injured list. Buxton suffered the injury hitting first base while running out a dropped third strike, and the hip grew tighter as the game went on, before Tingler pulled him in the seventh inning.

"That's huge, absolutely. Everybody is pretty optimistic," Tingler, who said Buxton could return as soon as Tuesday when the Astros arrive at Target Field. "Seeing the smile on Buck's face this morning gives you a very good feeling."

The feeling wasn't quite so good about Trevor Larnach, who was placed on the injured list with a strained right groin suffered while throwing out Stephen Piscotty from left field during Friday's game. Larnach was scratched from the lineup Saturday night, and the injury didn't improve a day later.

"It didn't affect his hitting, but it affected his running, and certainly going left to right, changing direction," Tingler said. "Throughout the night, it started to tighten up. [Saturday] morning, it felt a little bit worse."

That injury is also considered minor, but with Buxton and Carlos Correa already sidelined but not on the injured list, the team decided to make a move. Catcher Jose Godoy was called up from Class AAA St. Paul and was on the Twins' bench for Sunday's game.