In the eight games the Twins just finished with the Cleveland over the last two weeks, relief pitchers combined for an 0-5 record and seven blown saves. Here's a game-by-game look at the numbers.

Date Score IP H R ER BB SO L BS

6/21 5-6 (11) 5 5 3 2 5 1 Jax Pagan

6/22 10-11 5 7 7 7 1 5 Jax Cotton/Jax

6/23 1-0 3 2 0 0 1 4

6/27 11-1 2 2 1 1 0 0

6/28 2-3 2 1 2 2 2 3 Pagan Pagan

6/28 6-0 3 1 0 0 0 3

6/29 6-7 (10) 4 4 4 3 1 3 Cotton Cotton

6/30 3-5 4.2 2 4 3 4 7 Thornburg Thornburg

Totals 28.2 24 21 18 14 26 5.65 ERA

Special mention:

Emilio Pagan 2.1 7 10 9 3 3 30.38 ERA

IP -- Innings pitched

H — Hits

R -- Runs

ER -- Earned runs

BB -- Walks

SO- - Strikeouts

L -- Loss

BS -- Blown save