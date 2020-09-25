Twins at the wire

What about the AL Central Division title? The Twins are one game ahead of Chicago and two ahead of Cleveland with three games remaining. The Twins win the Central if they tie Cleveland or if there’s a three-way tie. If the Twins tie Chicago, the White Sox win the Central. Division winners get a top-three seed and home-field advantage for the first round, as does the second place team with the best record.

At home for first round? The Twins can clinch a home playoff spot with one more victory.

If season ended today: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 Houston at Target Field starting Tuesday.