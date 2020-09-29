Game 1 projected starting lineups

1 p.m. Tuesday at Target Field (Ch. 5)

ASTROS

1. George Springer, CF

2. Jose Altuve, 2B

3. Michael Brantley, DH

4. Alex Bregman, 3B

5. Kyle Tucker, LF

6. Yuli Gurriel, 1B

7. Carlos Correa, SS

8. Josh Reddick, RF

9 . Martín Maldonado, C

RHP Zack Greinke

 

TWINS

1. Max Kepler, RF

2. Luis Arraez, 2B

3. Nelson Cruz, DH

4. Eddie Rosario, LF

5. Byron Buxton, CF

6. Jorge Polanco, SS

7. Miguel Sanó, 1B

8. Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

9. Mitch Garver, C

RHP Kenta Maeda