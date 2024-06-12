Four-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Thursday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Luis Medina (0-1, 5.23 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (4-5, 3.30)

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Mitch Spence (4-3, 3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-1, 2.84)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Joey Estes (2-2, 4.78 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (5-4, 5.13)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: LHP J.P. Sears (4-5, 4.02 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (5-3, 4.79)

Athletics update: The A's (26-44) are on a five-game skid after a 5-4 loss to the Padres in San Diego on Wednesday. The Padres won the first two games of the series 6-1 and 4-3. … Oakland, which was 17-17 on May 4, has gone 9-27 since. The A's are 2-8 in their last 10 games. ... The Athletics have played 24 one-run games. Only the Chicago Cubs (26) have played more. The A's are 11-13 in one-run games. ... Former Twin Brent Rooker is hitting .263 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI. He has a .522 slugging percentage and .868 OPS. He hit 30 home runs for the A's last season. ... Oakland activated reliever Lucas Erceg (right forearm strain) on Wednesday. Erceg had been sidelined since May 25. ... The Athletics have eight players on the injured list and have used the injured list 19 times this season.

Twins update: The Twins continue their 10-game homestand, which began with a series victory over the Colorado Rockies. The Twins (36-32) had a season-high 24 hits in a 17-9 win over the Rockies in the series finale Wednesday. The 17 runs were a season high and marked the eighth time the Twins have scored 10 or more runs. … They are 10-3 against AL West teams. … The Twins went 5-1 against the Athletics in each of the last two seasons. Last year, the Twins swept a three-game series in Oakland in July and won two of three from the A's at Target Field in the final week of the regular season. After this homestand ends with three-game series against Tampa Bay, the Twins open a nine-game road trip with three games in Oakland.