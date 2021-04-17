ANAHEIM, CALIF. – Saturday's scheduled game between the host Los Angeles Angels and the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization.

Sunday's game was postponed as well.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive last week and had to skip this California road trip, of which the Twins were to play Game 2 against the Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Saturday. Manager Rocco Baldelli had a false positive that nearly kept him back in Minnesota. And another staff member tested positive Friday, forcing a group of other staff into contact-tracing quarantines.

Pregame Saturday, Baldelli revealed another COVID-19 issue had affected his lineup

This is a breaking news story. Come back to startribune.com for more later Saturday evening.