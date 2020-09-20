ANDOVER

AUG. 24

Theft. A wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of NW. 159th Lane.

CENTERVILLE

AUG. 23

Animal complaint. Officers responded to a report of a homing pigeon on the deck of a home in the 7000 block of Eagle Trail. They captured the bird and returned it to the owner.

FARMINGTON

WEEK OF AUG. 16-22

Disorderly conduct. An officer responded to a report of a fight between two neighbors in the 5500 block of W. 176th Street. One was speeding through the neighborhood, which upset the other person, and they gave conflicting stories over who was the aggressor. The two neighbors, a 48-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, were cited for disorderly conduct.

FRIDLEY

AUG. 19

Robbery. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at Pawn America, 789 NE. 53rd Av. A man went to the counter with a machete and demanded money. The 19-year-old man was identified and arrested.

INDEPENDENCE

AUG. 25

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 2900 block of Copeland Road. A 21-year-old woman told the officer she apparently had been sleepwalking and unknowingly called 911.

Assist public. An officer responded to a report of a locked vehicle in the 3200 block of Copeland Road. A man said he was standing in his driveway when his dog got out of the car and hit the button locking the door with his car keys and two small children inside. The officer was able to unlock the vehicle.

JORDAN

AUG. 18

Property damage. An officer responded to a report of property damage at a home on Heritage Trail. A woman told the officer she had found multiple pieces of cheese stuck to her husband’s work van. There was no damage but she wanted the incident documented.

LAUDERDALE

AUG. 20

Traffic. A 14-year-old was cited for not having a driver’s license and violating curfew after the vehicle he was driving was stopped near Larpenteur Avenue and Hwy. 280. Two 15-year-old passengers also were cited for curfew violations; all were released to a parent.

LINWOOD

AUG. 24

Drugs. A 35-year-old man was arrested for possession of narcotics after being stopped for a burned-out headlight in the 7300 block of NE. Viking Boulevard.

MAPLE PLAIN

AUG. 24

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of an intoxicated man who had fallen in the 5100 block of Main Street. The 22-year-old man, sitting on the pavement, admitted he was drunk and unable to walk to his home down the street. A neighbor walked the man home and stayed with him.

MAPLEWOOD

AUG. 21

Warrant. Police found a girl sleeping in a vehicle in the 2000 block of County Rd. D that was suspected of being involved in the theft of cataly­tic converters. The girl said the vehicle belonged to her boyfriend but refused to give his name. A catalytic converter, several reciprocating saws and blades and a hydraulic car jack were found in the vehicle. The girl was listed as a runaway and arrested on a juvenile warrant.

NEW BRIGHTON

AUG. 17-20

Shoplifting. Cartons of cigarettes valued at more than $1,700 were stolen from Cub Foods, 2600 Rice Creek Rd., over the course of several days.

RAMSEY

AUG. 6

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a neighbor shooting cranes with a .22 rifle in the 17200 block of NW. Tungsten Street. The officer found that the neighbor was actually shooting off bottle rockets to scare cranes away because, he said, they were becoming a nuisance. He was given a verbal warning.

SCANDIA

AUG. 9

Animal complaint. A resident in the 12000 block of Mayberry Trail told authorities her dog had killed a neighbor’s chicken that had entered her yard. She asked a deputy to let the neighbor know.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.