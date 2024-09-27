Trump and Zelenskyy meet in New York as election holds high stakes for US support for Ukraine

Trump, who has touted his good relationship with Putin and called the Russian leader ''pretty smart'' for invading Ukraine, has for months criticized U.S. support for Ukraine and derided Zelenskyy as a ''salesman'' for persuading Washington to provide weapons and funding to his military as it tries to fend off Moscow. On Friday, Trump brought up his first impeachment, which Democrats in Congress pursued after he asked Zelenskyy for a ''favor'' — that he investigate Joe Biden, now the president, and Biden's son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.