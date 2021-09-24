Jose Berrios will face his former teammates for the second time in six days as he starts for the Blue Jays tonight (6:40, BSN) against the Twins at Target Field.
Berrios (12-8, 3.45) will face Twins rookie righthander Bailey Ober (2-3, 4.34). Berrios won on Sunday in Toronto.
TWINS LINEUP
Luis Arraez, 3B
Byron Buxton, CF
Jorge Polanco, 2B
Josh Donaldson, DH
Miguel Sano, 1B
Nick Gordon, LF
Brent Rooker, RF
Ryan Jeffers, C
Andrelton Simmons, SS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Column: Nassib coming out barely a blip for unbeaten Raiders
There are all sorts of storylines swirling around the Las Vegas Raiders.
Gophers
'Ultimate alpha.' Gophers receiver Autman-Bell back where he belongs
For Chris Autman-Bell, the return from a leg injury suffered last month didn't just feed his competitive needs. It also renewed the family feeling he has with the Gophers.
Sports
Ex Blackhawks player participates in assault investigation
An attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 says her client has been interviewed as part of the team's review of the accusations.
Sports
Ironman World Championship leaves Hawaii for 1st time
The Ironman World Championship will be held outside Hawaii for the first time in four decades because of uncertainty over whether the Big Island will be able to host the triathlon as scheduled in February during the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports
Goldschmidt helps Cardinals beat Cubs for 13th straight win
The surging St. Louis Cardinals soared to their 13th straight win Friday, using homers by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill to top the Chicago Cubs 8-5 in the opener of a doubleheader.