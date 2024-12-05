Timberwolves-Warriors game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information
The Wolves thrashed the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night and moved up the West Coast.
9 p.m. Friday, Chase Center
TV, radio: ESPN, Fanduel Sports Network, iHeart app
Timberwolves update: The Wolves have won three straight and have held their opponents to under 100 points in each of those wins. Their defensive efficiency has shot up from 12th to fifth over that time. They have won those games while Anthony Edwards has shot just 15-for-48. Josh Minott made an impact off the bench in Wednesday’s 108-80 win over the Clippers with 13 points and eight rebounds. Minott played significant minutes before the Wolves emptied their bench in the fourth quarter. Rob Dillingham (ankle) remains out for the Wolves; Chris Finch said he was unsure when Dillingham would return.
Warriors update: Golden State was 12-8 entering Thursday’s matchup against the Rockets and was dealing with injuries to key players. Stephen Curry was out for knee injury management. Draymond Green (calf) was also out, and Andrew Wiggins (ankle) was questionable. Former Wolves forward Kyle Anderson is averaging 5.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 15.2 minutes per game off the bench.
The Wolves thrashed the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night and moved up the West Coast.