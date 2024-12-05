Timberwolves update: The Wolves have won three straight and have held their opponents to under 100 points in each of those wins. Their defensive efficiency has shot up from 12th to fifth over that time. They have won those games while Anthony Edwards has shot just 15-for-48. Josh Minott made an impact off the bench in Wednesday’s 108-80 win over the Clippers with 13 points and eight rebounds. Minott played significant minutes before the Wolves emptied their bench in the fourth quarter. Rob Dillingham (ankle) remains out for the Wolves; Chris Finch said he was unsure when Dillingham would return.