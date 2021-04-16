Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Michael Rand for an in-depth look at the impending sale of the team to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore and what that means for the long-term future of the franchise. Fans are worried that the non-local ownership group will want to move the franchise to a different city. While those concerns are valid, there are roadblocks to prevent that from happening — most notably that the NBA seems interested in keeping a franchise in Minnesota and expanding to other markets like Seattle and Las Vegas instead of relocating.

Hine and Rand also discuss the collective trauma of this season on the Wolves and evaluate some on-court developments as well.

At the start of the show, Rand expresses his SHOCK that a Twins pitcher was allowed to throw seven full innings and notes that Thursday's 4-3 win felt important. And he takes a look at the WNBA Draft and the Lynx selecting Tennessee forward Rennia Davis No. 9 overall.

