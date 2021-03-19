PHOENIX – One of the main reasons the Timberwolves rank 26th in the NBA in defensive efficiency is their defensive rebounding, which ranks last in rebounding percentage (.705).

By comparison, the league leader in that category, Orlando, grabs 76% of all available defensive rebounds. The Wolves allow opponents to extend possessions and get second chances more than any team in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns is the Wolves' best rebounder, and while he averages over 10 total rebounds per game, his defensive rebounds per game (7.6) were at the lowest level of his career entering Thursday.

That is partly because the Wolves are asking Towns to defend along the perimeter, with teams drawing him into pick-and-roll action. Coach Chris Finch has also talked of having Towns play more with Naz Reid, and if they are on the floor together, one might have to guard a more perimeter-oriented power forward.

"It's a double-edged sword because on defense just playing a lot on the perimeter and stuff, sometimes basketball just doesn't go your way, doesn't give you a chance to rebound," Towns said.

Towns said after Tuesday's game against the Lakers he was going to examine how he can better help attack the glass in those situations. Finch said there was an offensive advantage to having others rebound instead of Towns, and that showed in the Wolves' recent back-to-back against Portland.

"The rebounding from the rest of the guys was huge in the Portland little two-game series because it allowed Karl to run and get a lot of early postups," Finch said.

Russell update

Finch said D'Angelo Russell has been working out at the Wolves' facility while the team has been on the road this week. Russell is still recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his left knee last month. Russell is about four weeks removed from a procedure the Wolves said would require a four- to six-week recovery.

"I've seen video of those [workouts]; he looked good," Finch said. "He's right where he needs to be. Looking forward to getting back and seeing him, sitting down and spending some time with him this weekend."

Finch said Russell might be able to join practices soon.

What's a "quality" three for Ant?

Finch said before Tuesday's game against the Lakers that one of the keys for Anthony Edwards to develop consistency in his game was better shot selection, specifically that Edwards take "good, quality threes" when he decides to shoot from deep.

"You want … an aggressive mind-set but you also have to read the game and see how it's unfolding for you," Finch said.

By "quality" threes, Finch was referring to catch-and-shoot threes. The numbers show a stark difference. Edwards shoots 36% on catch-and-shoot threes (36%) and only 27% on pullup threes.