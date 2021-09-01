The Timberwolves rounded out Chris Finch's bench assistants after Joseph Blair left for Washington by hiring Elston Turner, among several staff announcements they made Tuesday.
Turner comes to the Wolves after spending the last two years in Houston, where he also served as an assistant from 2007-11.
The defensive-minded Turner also coached in Sacramento, Memphis and Portland. He previously interviewed for the Wolves' head coaching job in 2009 when Kurt Rambis was hired. Other hirings and promotions the Wolves announced included:
- Joe Boylan as assistant coach/director of player development.
- Nate Bubes, quality control coach.
- Chris Hines, player development associate.
- Former Lynx video coordinator Ashlee McGee as video/player development associate.
- Alex Stepheson, video/player development associate.
- Addison Walters, video associate.
Hines and Walters were previously with the Iowa Wolves.
