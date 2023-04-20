Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

As the Timberwolves were preparing to get themselves into a 2-0 series hole against the Nuggets on Wednesday, an interesting bit of NBA news dropped: The Wizards fired President/GM Tommy Sheppard, a decision that could have implications for the Wolves.

Star Tribune beat writer Chris Hine noted that Connelly is originally from the Baltimore area and previously worked for the Wizards. He became Denver's GM in 2013 and was later elevated to President of Basketball Operations. In 2019, the Wizards reportedly tried to hire him for the job Sheppard eventually took. Connelly stayed in Denver, but left for Minnesota last May.

Might the Wizards have interest in going after Connelly again? And might Connelly, even though he's just one year into a five-year contract with the Wolves, have mutual interest in returning to a familiar team and area?

Chip Scoggins and I explored the idea on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast.

We don't know the answer to either question, which is important. But since each is at least a plausible "maybe" owing to a number of circumstances, let's ask another question: Is a Connelly departure something Wolves fans should want? The answer to that is as complicated as Connelly's 11 months in Minnesota.

The price Connelly paid in making the Rudy Gobert trade less than two months after officially taking over in Minnesota, and the ensuing awkwardness of Gobert's fit here, has made Connelly an easy target both locally and nationally.

Wolves fans wanting to inflict maximum pain like to spell his name "Kahnelly" in reference, of course, to the former Wolves boss who passed on Steph Curry not once but twice in the 2009 draft.

Even if you can give Connelly credit for more successful moves (Kyle Anderson was an excellent free agent signing and the D'Angelo Russell trade brought good value with Mike Conley Jr., Nickeil Alexander-Walker and three second-round picks), a decisionmaker is judged by their biggest decisions.

Wolves fans might rightfully not want the person responsible for the Gobert trade to be in the big chair for more franchise-altering moves.

On the other hand, it has always felt like the Gobert trade was just the first puzzle piece in a reshaping of the roster. If there is a grand vision of how this will look when the dust settles — which to me would include a Karl-Anthony Towns trade sooner rather than later — it would be a shame for Connelly to leave before it was complete.

Related, but not exactly the same: You might rightfully feel like there is an element of "you made this mess, you clean it up" that would be dumped on someone else if Connelly just split. And a franchise that has lacked stability would be dealt another blow to lose someone so soon.

How you feel probably comes down to this: Do you have confidence that Connelly is the right person to lead the Wolves forward after an awkward sideways step this season?