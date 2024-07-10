10 a.m. Wednesday

Sidepiece, Nov. 1 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com.

10 a.m. Thursday

Quarters of Change, Oct. 21 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $19-$23. axs.com. ... NRBQ, Nov. 3 at Parkway in Mpls. $35-$55. theparkwaytheater.com.

8 a.m. Friday

Walking With Ghosts: Real Life Hauntings With Amy Bruni, Sept. 27 at Parkway. $30-$50. ... Jeremy Messersmith, Oct. 26-27 at Parkway. $36.66-$66.60. ... La Dona, Nov. 12 at Parkway. $20-$25.

10 a.m. Friday

Morgan St. Jean, Sept. 8 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15-$18. axs.com. ... Gaby Moreno, Sept. 10 at Dakota in Mpls. $40-$45. dakotacooks.com. ... Dale Hollow, Sept. 13 at Turf in St. Paul. $15. axs.com. ... Delfeayo Marsalis, Sept. 22 at Dakota. $45-$50. ... Yemen Blues, Sept. 24 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Oct. 11 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... MJ Lenderman & the Wind, Oct. 12 at First Avenue in Mpls. $20-$25. axs.com. ... Corey Holcomb, Oct. 17 at Fillmore. ... Rick Wakeman, Oct. 17 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com. ... Jake Xerxes Fussell, Oct. 20 at Turf. $20-$22. ... nobigdyl., Oct. 21 at 7th St. Entry. $20-$25. ... Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn, Oct. 22 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Chris Botti, Oct. 28-30 at Dakota. $95-$160. ... Orion Sun, Oct. 29 at Fine Line in Mpls. $25-$40. axs.com. ... PawPaw Rod, Nov. 2 at Amsterdam. $20. ... Zero 9:36, Nov. 2 at 7th St. Entry. $24-$27. ... Joe Pug and Robert Ellis, Dec. 7 at Dakota. $40-$45.

11 a.m. Friday

Ty Segall, April 25, 2025, at Parkway. $35. axs.com

Noon Monday

Isabel Wilkerson, Oct. 3 at O'Shaughnessy in St. Paul. $15-$49. etix.com. ... Sierra Hull, Nov. 14 at O'Shaughnessy. $5-$33. ... B2wins, Dec. 1 at O'Shaughnessy. $5-$33. ... Kevin Kling and Friends: Tales From the Charred Underbelly of the Yule Log, Dec. 7 at O'Shaughnessy. $5-$33.



