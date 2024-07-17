10 a.m. Wednesday

Emarosa, Sept. 29 at Amsterdam in St. Paul. $25-$30. axs.com.

T Bone Burnett, Oct. 16 at Parkway in Mpls $45-$85. theparkwaytheater.com. ... SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin, Dec. 15 at Parkway. $45-$60.

Son Little, Dec. 20 at Amsterdam. $25-$30.

T. Mychael Rambo & Kevin Kling, Aug. 26 at Dakota in Mpls. $30-$35. dakotacooks.com. ... Adi Yeshaya Orchestra & Jennifer Grimm, Sept. 4 at Dakota. $20-$35. ... Haley Reinhart, Sept. 17 at Dakota. $50-$65. ... Foxing, Sept. 25 at Amsterdam. $20-$22. ... Richard Bona, Sept. 26 at Dakota. $40. ... Cole Chaney, Sept. 29 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $20. axs.com. ... John Craigie, Oct. 8 at the Cedar in Mpls. $25-$30. axs.com. ... Amy Grant, Oct. 12 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Brooke Alexx, Oct. 12 at Turf in St. Paul. $15. axs.com. ... Jim Henson's "Labyrinth: In Concert," Oct. 16 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com. ... Adeem the Artist, Oct. 17 at Turf. $17-$20. ... Montell Fish, Oct. 17 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25. axs.com. ... Wyatt Flores, Oct. 19 at First Avenue. $31. ... Therapuss Live with Jake Shane, Oct. 31 at Pantages in Mpls. $37.50. axs.com. ... Nick Lowe, Nov. 2-3 at Fine Line in Mpls. $35. axs.com. ... Chat Pile, Nov. 6 at Fine Line. $22-$37. ... Elyanna, Nov. 6 at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Boy Named Banjo, Nov. 15 at Turf. $15-$20. ... BigXthaPlug, Nov. 17 at Varsity. ... Emmet Cohen Trio, Nov. 15 at Dakota. $30-$40. ... Fran Lebowitz, Nov. 15 at Fitzgerald. ... Steel Panther, Nov. 27 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Zeal & Ardor, Dec. 4 at Varsity. ... The Bad Plus, Dec. 25-28 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Paula Poundstone, March 21, 2025, at Fitzgerald.