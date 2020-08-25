Three former Minnesota GOP leaders announced Monday that they are backing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November.

Former Minnesota Gov. Arne Carlson, former Sen. Dave Durenberger, and 2010 gubernatorial candidate and public relations executive Tom Horner announced they will join the Republicans for Biden coalition in Minnesota.

The announcement came on the first day of the Republican National Convention, which formally nominated President Donald Trump.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced the state party's 39 delegate votes for Trump, predicting that Republicans would turn Minnesota red for the first time since 1972, in part with the help of "Democrats for Trump."

Republicans for Biden is a nationwide coalition of conservatives disenchanted with Trump.

"Since the close of World War II, we were the beacon of hope, freedom, and democracy," Carlson, Durenberger, and Horner said in a joint statement. "Sadly, the Republican Party of today has allowed itself to become centered on one man and his dictates. We cannot, and will not, accept this abandonment of our principles."

Kevin Diaz