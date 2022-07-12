Tap the bookmark to save this article.

This morning the Minnesota State Fair released its 2022 list of new foods and this year's list does not disappoint. All of the requisite items are represented: fried delicacies never seen before in polite society, new makers ready to stake their claim at State Fair infamy, and sweet treats that will satisfy on the hottest days of summer. There are old favorite stands coming up with new twists on dishes and unexpected flavor pairings that just might edge into decadent genius. No matter what, you know we'll be there, celebrating the full return to the Great Minnesota Get Together. The only question left, is which new dish should we line up for first?

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair runs from August 25 through Labor Day.

These are the 38 official new State Fair Foods, 2022:

1. The Hideaway Speakeasy's All Quacked Up!

Served open faced so that giant, orange-yellow yolked duck egg from Graise Farm in Faribault shines, the sandwich includes shaved ham, aged cheddar, tomato and spinach, on sourdough bread with paprika aioli.

The Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

2. Arepa Bar's Three Arepas

Offering three arepas, those fluffy baked corn flour pockets, Arepa Bar will serve pulled pork, The Queen and black bean and plantain options. Pork shoulder is slow-roasted in red wine and served with cheddar cheese, cabbage, carrots, green onions and parsley. The Queen (Reina Pepiada) is pulled chicken and avocado puree salad topped with mozzarella cheese and fresh arugula. The vegan arepa is slow stewed black beans, fried sweet plantains, cabbage, carrots, green onions and parsley.

Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 31-Sept. 5 only).

3. Baba's Beauty and the Buffalo and Coco-Nuts Hummus Bowls

The Beauty and the Buffalo bowl mixes ranch hummus, Buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese, scallions, Buffalo sauce and a Buffalo dust, served with pita puffs. The Coco-Nuts bowl includes hazelnut chocolate hummus, chocolate chips, hazelnuts, shredded coconut and bananas, served with powdered sugar pita puffs. Gluten-free and can be vegan.

East side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues.

4. Hamline Church Dining Hall's Birthday Cake Paleta

This party on a stick was created by locally owned La Michoacana Rose for Hamline Church Dining Hall's 125th year at the fair: hunks of birthday cake, sprinkles and a vanilla extract base. Additional paleta varieties will also available.

North side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets.

5. Blue Barn's Breakfast Gnocchi

Pasta dumplings for breakfast at the big, blue barn. A bed of potato gnocchi are topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, pesto cream, shallots and balsamic glaze.

The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

6. Sausage Sister's Buzz'n … Hot Honey Chicken Sausage Kebob

A chicken sausage skewered with cornmeal biscuit chunks and drizzled with hot honey, served on a bed of coleslaw.

Food Building, east wall.

7. Mancini's Celebration Cake On-A-Stick

White cake infused with almond flavoring and decorated with white frosting. This mini version of Mancini's house cake can be personalized on-site with short text to celebrate a favorite fair fan or special occasion.

North side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

8. Gass Station Grills's Chick N Swiss Sausage

Grilled chicken sausage custom-made with chunks of Swiss cheese and asparagus, ground pineapple, bacon and jalapeño, served on a bun.

West side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch and Judson avenues, outside southeast corner of the Food Building.

9. Holy Land's Chicken Tandoori Rolls

Chicken seasoned with tandoori spices, onions and peppers wrapped in paratha flatbread, then grilled and served with a side of avocado cilantro lime sauce.

International Bazaar, southeast corner.

10. Tejas Express Chilaquiles Breakfast

Fried corn tortilla strips sauteed with guajillo chile salsa and topped with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado and crema.

The Garden, north wall.

11. Aldo's Concha Bacon Burger

All-beef patty with raspberry aioli, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños and bacon served on a concha, a traditional Mexican sweet bread roll.

Warner Coliseum, west side.

12. German Root Beer & Popcorn's Cotton Candy Float

Cotton candy soda poured over Kemps vanilla ice cream and topped with cotton candy. At German Root Beer and Popcorn.

East of Chambers Street, just south of the Grandstand.

13. Snack House's Deep-Fried Ice Cream

Handmade ice cream bar covered with a crispy corn flake coating, deep-fried, drizzled with raspberry and blueberry sauces, and topped with sprinkles. (Vegetarian).

Warner Coliseum, south side.

14. Union Hmong Kitchen's Dej Qab Zib (Sweet Refreshment)

A coconut lychee colada made with a blend of coconut milk, lychee syrup, lime and mint, served over ice. (Vegan).

International Bazaar, south wall, west corner.

15. French Meadow Vegan Entrees

Earth Sliders and "Meat" Balls & Marinara: Earth Sliders are a marinated, battered and crispy fried "chicken" patty topped with house-made, slightly spicy secret sauce, shredded lettuce and house-made cucumber pickles that have been marinated in turmeric, garlic and sweet onion, served on a grilled bun. "Meat" Balls & Marinara are Italian herb-seasoned "meat" balls browned and sautéed in house-made garlic and oregano red marinara sauce, topped with plant-based Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley, served with a slice of grilled sourdough bread. (Both entrees are vegan.)

North side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

16. Bridgeman's Gray Duck Sundae

Bridgeman's Black Licorice Ice Cream topped with marshmallow cream, crunchy mini marshmallows, whipped cream and a cherry. At Bridgeman's Ice Cream.

Northeast corner of Judson Avenue and Liggett Street.

17. The Herbivorous Butcher's Two Vegan Entrees – Poultrygeist and Steak-xorcist

Poultrygeist is fried chicken topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast; and Steak-xorcist is chicken fried steak topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast. (Both entrees are vegan.)

Food Building, west section, south wall.

18. Hot Indian's Kulfi

Indian-Style Ice Cream in Three Flavors: Made with condensed milk, nuts and infused spices. Available in three creamy flavors: Almond/Cashew/Pistachio Kulfi; Mango Kulfi; and Saffron/Almond/Pistachio Kulfi. (All Kulfi are gluten-free and vegetarian.)

Food Building, east wall.

19. Blue Moon Dine-In Theater's Lemon Cookie Tortilla Chips

Lemon sandwich cookies deconstructed into four large tortilla chips made from a blend of cookies and corn, served with creamy-center-of-the-cookie cream dip topped with lemon curd.

Northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street.

20. RC BBQ's Minne Hot Hot

Smoked Rib Tips tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, served with Comeback Sauce.

North side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets.

21. Minneapple Pie's Minneblueberry Pie

Handmade blueberry pie made with a crisp, flaky crust, filled with blueberries, and served with vanilla ice cream. (Vegan if served without ice cream).

South side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

22. Andy's Garage's Molotes

Deep-fried corn masa empanadas with choice of fillings: Chipotle Style is filled with shredded chipotle chicken and topped with chipotle sour cream, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro; and Elote Style is filled with roasted corn and topped with mayo, cotija cheese and Tajin seasoning (can be prepared vegan). (Gluten-free).

Taste of Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 25-30 only).

23. Union Hmong Kitchen's Mov + Nqaij (Rice + Meat)

Purple sticky rice with choice of sauce, including Krunchy Chili Oil (dried Thai chilis, garlic, shallots), Lemongrass Scallion Dressing (lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots), and Tiger Bite (Thai chilis, garlic, shallots, cilantro, fish sauce, oyster sauce, lime juice); plus, choice of skewered and grilled meat, including Hmong Sausage (house-made coarse-ground pork sausage link with Krunchy Chili Oil), Hilltribe Chicken Thigh (ginger, lemongrass), or Lemongrass Turmeric Tofu (marinated in a lemongrass and turmeric blend). (All items are gluten-free; vegan options available).

International Bazaar, south wall, west corner.

24. Blue Moon Dine-In Theater's New Mexico Chile Dog Sliders Two Ways.

Green chile and red chile – made with roasted-on-site New Mexico Hatch chiles and a hint of chorizo pork, topped with queso-style cheese and red onion, served over all-beef hot dogs on slider buns. Comes with a prickly pear cactus slushie shooter on the side.

Northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street.

25. Nordic Waffles' Belly Full Nordic Waffle and Vanilla Dream Nordic Waffle

Two new fresh-made waffle sandwiches: Belly Full is a spring onion-infused Nordic Waffle filled with sous vide seasoned pork belly with coleslaw and locally made jalapeño jam; Vanilla Dream is a Nordic Waffle coated with cinnamon and sugar and filled with Norwegian vanilla custard cream.

West End Market, south section.

26. Rick's Pizza's Pickle Pizza

Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning.

West side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues.

27. Holy Land's Pink Guava Slushie

Frozen slushie drink made with juice squeezed from fresh pink guavas. At Holy Land,

International Bazaar, southeast corner.

28. Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop's Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

Breaded and deep-fried Minnesota pork loin topped with pickled cabbage and served with mustard mayo on a toasted bun. At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop.

North side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets.

29. O'Gara's At the Fair's Reuben Rolls

Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut hand-rolled in an egg roll wrapper, deep-fried and served with a side of O'Gara's homemade Thousand Island dressing.

Southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

30. Soul Bowl's Soulsicle

Fried chicken on-a-stick topped with candied yam sauce, cornbread crumble, mac-and-cheese seasoned cheddar cheese, hot sauce and green onions.

Food Building, east wall.

31. Jammy Sammies by Brim's Sundae Sammie

Grilled sandwich with cinnamon bread, Minnesota strawberry jam, vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, toasted peanuts, confetti sprinkles and flaked sea salt. (Gluten-free and vegan options available)

North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center.

32. iPierogi's Sweet Cheese Blintz

Soft baked crepe filled with sweet vanilla-flavored cream cheese and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Food Building, south wall.

33. The Blue Barn's Sweet Potato Poutine

Sweet potato waffle fries topped with cheese curds, Beyond chorizo sausage, turmeric gravy, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. (Vegetarian)

West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

34. West Indies Soul Food's Tandoor-Fired Jerk Chicken Mini'zza

White chicken meat, bell pepper, onion medley, whole milk mozzarella cheese and West Indies Soul Food's signature Jamaican Jerk Sauce on a buttermilk naan crust baked in a tandoor oven.

International Bazaar, south wall.

35. Dino's Gyro's Tirokroketes

Leave it to Dino's Gyros to find more ways to deep-fry cheese. This year, panko-crusted balls of spicy feta, cream cheese and mozzarella are fried and sprinkled with lemon juice and Parmesan.

North side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

36. Lulu's Public House's Tot Dog

There are corn dogs and there are Pronto Pups, and now this: an all-beef hot dog is dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in a mix of minced tater tots, cheese and onions, and deep-fried.

West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

37. West Indies Soul Food's Turmeric Ginger Lemon Surprise

This quencher from a longtime fair vendor blends West Indies Soul Food's own recipe for Caribbean lemonade with fresh ginger, turmeric syrup and a dash of bitters.

International Bazaar, south wall.

38. Daryl's Dog House's Vegan Corn Dog

Yet another vegan option for meat-free fans of fair food classics. This one is a plant-based hot dog enrobed in vegan corn dog batter and fried.

South side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

NEW FOOD VENDORS:

Arepa Bar

Serving official new foods – arepas in three varieties, including Pulled Pork (pork shoulder, shredded cheddar, cabbage, carrots, green onions, parsley); The Queen (pulled chicken and avocado puree, mozzarella, arugula); and Vegan (black beans, fried sweet plantains, cabbage, carrots, green onions, parsley). Plus, Papelón con Limón, a cold beverage made with unrefined cane sugar and fresh-squeezed lime juice.

Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 31-Sept. 5 only)

Bridge n' Barrel Root Beer

From two locations – serving Lift Bridge Root Beer, Lift Bridge Black Cherry Soda, pink lemonade and assorted other sodas.

North side of Dan Patch Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets; northwest corner of Carnes Avenue and Underwood Street.

Herbivorous Butcher

Serving the official new food Two Vegan Entrees - Poultrygeist (fried chicken topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast) and Steak-xorcist (chicken fried steak topped with sausage gravy and french fried onions on buttery Texas toast). Plus, Monster Mash combines Poultrygeist and Steak-xorcist in the same boat.

Food Building, west section, south wall.

Nautical Bowls

Four fresh superfood bowls: Anchor Bowl (açaí, granola, banana, coconut flakes, cashew cacao butter); Nauti Bowl (açaí, pitaya, granola, banana, cacao nibs, peanut butter); Paddle Bowl (Blue Majik, mango, coconut, granola, strawberries, coconut flakes, honey); and Sunset Bowl (ube, blood orange, granola, blueberries, coconut flakes, honey). Ingredients are organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, plantbased, and contain zero refined sugars.

Food Building, center section, north wall.

Rick's Pizza

Serving official new food Pickle Pizza (hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning), plus cheese, pepperoni and sausage pizza and assorted beverages.

West side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues.

Soul Bowl

Serving official new food Soulsicle (fried chicken on-a-stick topped with candied yam sauce, cornbread crumble, mac-and-cheese seasoned cheddar cheese, hot sauce and green onions), plus Donut Peach Cobbler (yeast-raised donut topped with peach cobbler filling and cookie crumbles), and Queen B Lemonade (blueberry lavender lemonade).

Food Building, east wall.

Union Hmong Kitchen

Serving official new foods Dej Qab Zib (Sweet Refreshment), a coconut lychee colada made with a blend of coconut milk, lychee syrup, lime and mint, served over ice (vegan); and Mov + Nqaij (Rice + Meat) – purple sticky rice with choice of sauce, including Krunchy Chili Oil (dried Thai chilis, garlic, shallots), Lemongrass Scallion Dressing (lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots), and Tiger Bite (Thai chilis, garlic, shallots, cilantro, fish sauce, oyster sauce, lime juice); plus choice of skewered and grilled meat, including Hmong Sausage (house-made coarse-ground pork sausage link with Krunchy Chili Oil), Hilltribe Chicken Thigh (ginger, lemongrass), or Lemongrass Turmeric Tofu (marinated in a lemongrass and turmeric blend). (All items gluten-free; vegan options available)

International Bazaar, south wall, west corner.

Waffle Chix

Serving Brownie Waffle Stick, Chicken in a Waffle On-A-Stick, Breakfast Sausage in a Waffle On-A-Stick and assorted sodas.

North side of Randall Avenue at Cosgrove Street.