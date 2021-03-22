And just like that, we're through the gaping maw and into the belly of the beast.

The postseason beast, that is. Where seasons end and few are left standing.

So far, the skiing, dance team and boys' swimming and diving seasons are in the rearview mirror.

Things are just as busy this week, as the wrestling and gymnastics state meets will be held this weekend, as will the quarterfinals of the girls' hockey state tournament.

Not enough? Boys' hockey section finals are also slated for this week, while the boys' and girls' basketball section playoffs hit the throttle.

Wrestling

The three-day competition will set aside one day per class. Four teams in each class, as opposed to eight in a typical state tournament, make up the bracket. Those four teams were determined two weekends ago, in the state tournament preliminary rounds. The approach to the individual competition is similar, with eight, rather than the usual 16, wrestlers per weight class. The entire tournament will be held at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Thursday, March 25

Class 3A: Team, 9 a.m. semifinals — No. 1 seed Shakopee vs. No. 4 Anoka; No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 3 St. St. Michael-Albertville. Individuals, 2 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Class 2A: Team, 9 a.m. semifinals — No. 1 seed Simley vs. No. 4 Princeton; No. 2 Fairmont/Martin County West vs. No. 3 Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield. Individuals, 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Class 1A: Team, 9 a.m. semifinals — No. 1 seed Kimball vs. No. 4 Royalton/Upsala; No. 2 Jackson County Central vs. No. 3 Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie. Individuals, 2 p.m.

Gymnastics

The entire meet will take place at Champlin Park High School. Two significant changes from years past: Much like wrestling, each class has its own day for competition and sessions are split up by section, with four teams in each session. Team and individual competitions will run concurrently.

Friday, March 26: Class 1A. Team and individual championships. Sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 11:30 a.m.; Sections 1, 2, 3 and 8, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 27: Class 2A. Team and individual championships. Sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 11:30 a.m.; Sections 1, 2, 3 and 8, 6 p.m.

Girls' hockey

The only real significant change to the tournament format will be spreading out the schedule, with the quarterfinals being held Friday and Saturday, semifinals on April 1 and the finals on April 3. All the games will be held, as usual, at Xcel Energy Center.

Friday, March 26

Class 1A: Rochester Lourdes vs. No. 2 seed Warroad, 11 a.m.; Luverne vs. No. 3 Proctor/Hermantown, 1 p.m.; River Lakes vs. No. 1 Gentry Academy, 6 p.m.; No. 5 Mound Westonka vs. No. 4 Chisago Lakes, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Class AA: Centennial vs. No. 2 seed Edina, 11 a.m.; Alexandria vs. No. 3 Minnetonka, 1 p.m.; Farmington vs. No. 1 Andover, 6 p.m.; No. 5 Eastview vs. No. 4 Stillwater, 8 p.m.

Boys' hockey

Class 2A section finals:

Wednesday: Section 1 — Lakeville North vs. No. 1-ranked Lakeville South, at Hasse Arena, 7 p.m.

Section 2 — Minnetonka at No. 3 Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.;

Section 3 — Rosemount at No. 10 St. Thomas Academy, 7 p.m.;

Section 4 — White Bear Lake vs. No. 5 Hill-Murray, at Aldrich, 7 p.m.;

Section 6 — Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 9 Wayzata, at Plymouth, 7 p.m.;

Section 7 — No. 6 Andover at No. 4 Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Section 5 — Centennial at No. 2 Maple Grove, 7 p.m.; Section 8 — Moorhead at Roseau, 6 p.m.

Class 1A

Four section finals are yet to be decided. Those semifinal games are being held Tuesday. The four section finals that are already set are:

Wednesday: Section 1 — Mankato West at No. 9-ranked Dodge County, 7 p.m.; Section 2 — Delano at No. 5 Breck, 7 p.m.; Section 3 — Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at Hutchinson, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Section 5 — Northern Lakes at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Four other finals — Sections, 4, 6, 7, and 8 — will also be held Thursday, but those matchups won't be decided until Tuesday.