THE ROAD AHEAD

Next: The Twins — a near lock to make the 2020 expanded eight-team AL playoff field — have 13 games remaining; among AL Central contenders, they have played two more games than the White Sox and one more game than Cleveland.

Traveling: After Sunday’s game vs. Cleveland, it’s a seven-game road trip in Chicago with four against the White Sox and three against the Cubs.

The finish: Target Field games against Detroit (Sept. 22-23) and Cincinnati (Sept. 25-27) conclude the regular season.

Key question: Will the Twins be healthy down the stretch after losing key players to injuries throughout the shortened season?

Oof: Watch the standings closely to see if ... the Twins and Yankees will meet in the best-of-three first round.