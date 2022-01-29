United States. vs. Honduras

What: CONCACAF World Cup qualifier in a final round that ends March 30.

When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

TV: FS1, Univision, TUDN. Play-by-play announcer John Strong and analyst Alexi Lalas will call the game for FS1.

At stake: The top three teams in the "octagonal" eight-team group automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. The team that finishes fourth enters a play-in game. Canada leads the group by one point over the U.S., by two points over Mexico and by five over fourth-place Panama. All eight teams have five qualifiers remaining. The U.S. is 5-3-1.

Did you know? Former Minnesota Thunder, MLS and U.S. men's national team member Tony Sanneh — St. Paul's own — is the home team's "ambassador" for the game.

Story line: Minnesota United is expected to sign Honduras defensive midfielder Kervin Arriaga before the Feb. 26 MLS season opener at Philadelphia. He played all 90 minutes in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Canada. Honduras is winless and last in the group with a 0-6-3 record.

