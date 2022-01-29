United States. vs. Honduras
What: CONCACAF World Cup qualifier in a final round that ends March 30.
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
TV: FS1, Univision, TUDN. Play-by-play announcer John Strong and analyst Alexi Lalas will call the game for FS1.
At stake: The top three teams in the "octagonal" eight-team group automatically qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November. The team that finishes fourth enters a play-in game. Canada leads the group by one point over the U.S., by two points over Mexico and by five over fourth-place Panama. All eight teams have five qualifiers remaining. The U.S. is 5-3-1.
Did you know? Former Minnesota Thunder, MLS and U.S. men's national team member Tony Sanneh — St. Paul's own — is the home team's "ambassador" for the game.
Story line: Minnesota United is expected to sign Honduras defensive midfielder Kervin Arriaga before the Feb. 26 MLS season opener at Philadelphia. He played all 90 minutes in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Canada. Honduras is winless and last in the group with a 0-6-3 record.
COVID guidelines
- Allianz Field guests are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. They are required for guests ages 2 and older in the stadium's indoor spaces, unless actively eating or drinking.
- A St. Paul mandate announced Jan. 12 requires guests 5 and older on Wednesday to show proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination series or proof of a negative test taken under medical supervision within 72 hours of entry. At-home tests do not meet the requirement. COVID booster shots are not required.