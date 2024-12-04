The best movies of 2024 as ranked by AP film writers

In between large, lengthy epics, Martin Scorsese has made some his most interesting and personal films. In this, Scorsese narrates for director David Hinton his lifetime journey with the films of Powell and Pressburger, the great filmmakers of ''The Red Shoes,'' ''I Know Where I'm Going!'' and ''Black Narcissus.'' As an expression of movie love — of the power of film to transfix you, to change your life, to live alongside you as you grow older — ''Made in England'' could hardly be more effusive. Such insightful, passionate testimonies are an increasingly necessary lifeblood in a film culture where algorithms are typically blind to the treasures of cinema's past. Streaming on WatchTCM and available for digital rental.