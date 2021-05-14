The Wild's playoff opponent wasn't determined until the final day of the regular season, but now we know it's Vegas — a team Minnesota went 5-3 against this season. Host Michael Rand examines whether the Wild win a playoff series for the first time since 2015.

5:00: The Wolves ran into a quality opponent and familiar problems in a 114-103 loss to Denver: They lack size, and Karl-Anthony Towns lacks in-game maturity.

8:00: Going deep on the Twins with beat writer Megan Ryan, who was in Chicago for all three games of the sweep against the White Sox. She talked with GM Thad Levine, and it's still clear that the Twins are hoping to improve from within. How long can they wait?

28:00: The Vikings traded Mike Hughes, a minor move that reinforces a major problem in a recent stretch of draft picks.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports