Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Wayzata coach Taylor Williamson shares state tournament insights, who could surprise in quarterfinal games this weekend and what it will take to win it all in a conversation with the Star Tribune's David La Vaque.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Follow us on Twitter @JimPaulsen and @David_LaVaque

Miss a Talking Preps episode? The podcast archive is below:



