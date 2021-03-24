Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
Wayzata coach Taylor Williamson shares state tournament insights, who could surprise in quarterfinal games this weekend and what it will take to win it all in a conversation with the Star Tribune's David La Vaque.
If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.
