TOKYO—In the press conference following her all-around victory, Suni Lee was asked about her rivalry with Nina Derwael. The American and the Belgian were set to square off Sunday in the Olympic finals on uneven bars, a much-anticipated showdown with Summer Games medals at stake.

Except Lee didn't see it that way. "People are trying to make a competition out of me and Nina,'' she said. "And I'm just competing for myself, and seeing what I get, because I want to know how good I am. I want to know where I stand.''

Sunday, Lee stood on the third step of the podium at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. She didn't include all her high-scoring connections and wound up with a score of 14.500, good for a bronze medal. It was Lee's third medal of the Games, to go with her gold in the all-around and silver in the team competition.

Lee joined swimmer Regan Smith, who also won three medals in Tokyo, as the first Minnesotans to win more than two medals at one Olympic Games.

Derwael was the picture of consistency, sailing through her routine to win with a score of 15.200. Russia's Anastasiia Iliankova scored a 14.833 for silver.

Lee's routine had a 6.2 difficulty score, the lowest of the four routines she performed at the Olympics and well below the 6.8 difficulty score of her best routine. Derwael matched the 6.7 difficulty mark she put up in all four competitions.

In the women's vault final, MyKayla Skinner also won a medal for the U.S., taking silver behind all-around runnerup Rebeca Andrade of Brazil. Lee will conclude the Olympics with the balance beam final Tuesday.

Derwael and Lee were the only two gymnasts to score higher than 15.000 on bars at the Olympics, and they were essentially even through the first three performances. Derwael had the edge in qualifying, scoring .166 higher. They both earned 15.400 in the team final, while Lee outscored Derwael by .034 on bars in the all-around.

Winning the all-around did not take any pressure off her in the bars final. Lee felt it acutely in the all-around final, particularly after Simone Biles' withdrawal. America expected a gold medal, and Lee could not shrug off the weight of those expectations, which didn't go away after she delivered.

Lee said that bars haven't come easy for her in Tokyo. Her best routine begins with four connected skills, making it one of the most difficult in the world. She can switch on the fly to a slightly less challenging routine—which she did in the qualifying round—but pushed through with the big routine in the all-around, even when her start wasn't perfect.

She had enough momentum to make all the connections, but Lee said it was "very difficult and scary'' to choose the tougher path.

"I didn't think I was going to be able to, but I just stayed with it,'' Lee said. "When I was kind of getting in my head, I was messing up my bar routine a little bit. I pulled myself together, and I just stayed focused.''

Lee felt comfortable with either routine, since even her secondary one scored a 15.200 in qualifying. She hoped everything would line up for her to do the 6.8 routine in the individual final, knowing Derwael could consistently perform her 6.7 routine.

Gutting her way through it in the all-around pumped up Lee's confidence for Sunday. She was the first of eight gymnasts to compete, and given the similar difficulty of her routine and Derwael's, Lee expected the cleaner performance to win. That's how it played out.