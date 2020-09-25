Spinach Artichoke Chicken Burger

Serves 4.

Note: From “Peas, Love & Carrots,” by Danielle Renov.

• Oil

• 2 onions, thinly sliced

• 1 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided

• 3/4 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper, divided

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 tsp. balsamic vinegar

• 1 lb. ground white meat chicken

• 1 small onion, puréed (do it in a food processor)

• 1/4 c. thawed frozen spinach, squeezed to remove any liquid

• 2 to 3 artichoke hearts (if frozen, defrost), chopped

• 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

• 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper, optional

• 4 lettuce leaves or buns

Directions

To a pan set over the lowest heat, add 1 teaspoon oil, sliced onions 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook for about 1 hour, stirring frequently until deeply golden and sticky.

During the last minute of cooking, add garlic and balsamic vinegar. Set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

In large bowl, combine ground chicken, puréed onion, spinach, artichoke hearts, mustard, cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and three-fourths of the caramelized onion mixture.

Preheat a cast iron skillet or pan over medium heat. Once pan is hot, add oil just to coat the bottom.

Use your hands to grab a scoop of the chicken mixture and form a patty, then drop it into the hot pan. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on the first side and another 2 minutes on the second side. Top with reserved caramelized onions. Serve hot, in a lettuce leaf or bun.